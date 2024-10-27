Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) shot up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.23. 11,032,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 74,757,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 82,200.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

