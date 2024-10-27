Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Barclays upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:D opened at $59.58 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

