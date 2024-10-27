Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $203.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $3,198,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $19,424,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $192.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $173.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

