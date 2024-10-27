E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

NYSE:HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

