E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Reduces Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310,870 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $76.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

