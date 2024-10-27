E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 2,700 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,047,000 after buying an additional 96,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ventas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000,000 after buying an additional 413,564 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,425,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,756,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -449.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

