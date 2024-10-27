Eastern Bank Invests $42,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,165,000 after acquiring an additional 92,648 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,947,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,074,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,689,000 after acquiring an additional 67,513 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $170.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.42. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.