Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 654,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 93,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $581.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.45. The company has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
