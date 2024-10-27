Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 485,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 47,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 127,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

