Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.05 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

