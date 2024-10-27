Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 24,432.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,487 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,176,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 721,028 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,635,021. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,635,021. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,870. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

