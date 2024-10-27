Evercore ISI Lowers Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $124.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.22.

NYSE ARE opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

