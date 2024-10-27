Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. UBS Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Exelixis news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Exelixis news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,473.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.