Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

