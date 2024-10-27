F5 (FFIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect F5 to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F5 Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $216.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $224.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.43.

Insider Activity at F5

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,971 shares of company stock worth $1,618,357. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F5

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.