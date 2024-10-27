Financial Management Network Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $281.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.