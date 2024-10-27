Financial Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.1% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47. The company has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

