Financial Review: LandBridge (NYSE:LB) & Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get LandBridge alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LandBridge and Permian Basin Royalty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge N/A N/A N/A $3.56 14.67 Permian Basin Royalty Trust $29.10 million N/A $27.98 million $0.68 17.24

Profitability

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LandBridge. LandBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Basin Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LandBridge and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge N/A N/A N/A Permian Basin Royalty Trust 96.28% 15,940.96% 672.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LandBridge and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

LandBridge currently has a consensus target price of $36.57, suggesting a potential downside of 29.98%. Given LandBridge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats LandBridge on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas. It also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which consist of various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.