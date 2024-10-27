Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $3,292,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $199.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $204.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

