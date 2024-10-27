Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $29.72.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
