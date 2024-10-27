Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the September 30th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $3.03 on Friday. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluent stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FLNT Free Report ) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Fluent worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

