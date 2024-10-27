Ford Motor (F) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

