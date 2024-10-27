FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Avidbank Issued By DA Davidson

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avidbank in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their price target on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Avidbank in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS:AVBH opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.69. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

