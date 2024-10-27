FY2024 Earnings Forecast for GLAD Issued By B. Riley

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $525.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $25.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 101.2% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

