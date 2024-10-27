FY2024 Earnings Forecast for LendingClub Issued By Wedbush

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

LendingClub Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE LC opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.40 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $193,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,373,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,600,381.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $562,705. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 857,371 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,502,000 after acquiring an additional 336,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 495,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 174,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

