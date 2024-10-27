FY2024 EPS Estimate for Aris Mining Reduced by Analyst

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Mining in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Shares of NYSE ARMN opened at $4.64 on Friday. Aris Mining has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $790.24 million and a PE ratio of 58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 192.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 44.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 435,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 414,651 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

