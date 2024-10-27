FY2024 EPS Estimate for HealthStream Boosted by Analyst

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the technology company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HSTM opened at $28.31 on Friday. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $860.91 million, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,960.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,960.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $267,041.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter worth $909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in HealthStream by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in HealthStream by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 54,227 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.