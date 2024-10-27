FY2024 EPS Estimate for Premium Brands Lowered by Analyst

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.10.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Premium Brands stock opened at C$92.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$84.66 and a 52 week high of C$97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total transaction of C$604,100.00. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.86%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

