FY2024 EPS Estimate for Premium Brands Lowered by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.
Premium Brands Stock Performance
Premium Brands stock opened at C$92.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$84.66 and a 52 week high of C$97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total transaction of C$604,100.00. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Premium Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.86%.
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
