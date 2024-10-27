FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Raised by Analyst

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.