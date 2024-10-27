FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alliant Energy Raised by Analyst

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alliant Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.
Get Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Price Performance
Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Alliant Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alliant Energy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.