FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alliant Energy Raised by Analyst

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alliant Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

