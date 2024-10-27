FY2024 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Increased by Analyst

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.10.

ALA stock opened at C$33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.80. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$24.67 and a 52 week high of C$35.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 82.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$105,960.00. In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total value of C$665,555.60. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$105,960.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

