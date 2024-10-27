FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Increased by Analyst

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in Barrick Gold by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 15,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 415,536 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 398,805 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.