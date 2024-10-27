FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bank Raised by DA Davidson

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cadence Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $447.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,759,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 227,395 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.