FY2024 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining Lifted by Analyst

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.80 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 424,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 149.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 193,912 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 247.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 80,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 84.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 223,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

