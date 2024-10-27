FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Lowered by Analyst

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.54.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.37 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$14.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

