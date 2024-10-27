FY2024 EPS Estimates for New Gold Increased by Analyst

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in New Gold by 941.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.