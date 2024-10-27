FY2025 EPS Estimates for Robert Half Cut by William Blair

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

RHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,746.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Robert Half by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after buying an additional 1,875,476 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 27,895.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,244,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,439,000 after purchasing an additional 786,031 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 900.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 834,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after purchasing an additional 751,049 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,218,000 after purchasing an additional 575,879 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.