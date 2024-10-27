GeneDx (WGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect GeneDx to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. GeneDx has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. On average, analysts expect GeneDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. GeneDx has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $61.96.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $121,287.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,581.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $29,830.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,200.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $121,287.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,581.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,668 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,988. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GeneDx from $32.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on GeneDx from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.