Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.65.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

GPN opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Global Payments by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

