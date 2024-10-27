Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 3,756 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CoStar Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

