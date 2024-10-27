Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 762.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.92.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

