Greenleaf Trust Purchases Shares of 801 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 801 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $275.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.04. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.77 and a 1-year high of $307.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 86.65%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

