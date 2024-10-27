Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of Greif stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. Greif has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.14). Greif had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Greif’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Greif by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 280,330 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 17.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Greif by 450.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 46,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

