GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3,991.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,487 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,952 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $92,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in GSK by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,689,000 after buying an additional 1,773,020 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in GSK by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after buying an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in GSK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,433,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GSK by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,398,000 after buying an additional 554,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

