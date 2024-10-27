HC Wainwright Lowers Earnings Estimates for EMX Royalty

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EMX Royalty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of C$8.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of EMX Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Trading Down 1.1 %

CVE:EMX opened at C$2.68 on Friday. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of C$1.91 and a 12 month high of C$2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMX Royalty news, Director David M. Cole purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$410,000.00. In other EMX Royalty news, Director David M. Cole purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$410,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$51,424.00. Corporate insiders own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

About EMX Royalty

(Get Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.