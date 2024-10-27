HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $398.90, but opened at $370.00. HCA Healthcare shares last traded at $360.88, with a volume of 1,061,756 shares trading hands.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 8.9 %

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.71. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,345 shares of company stock worth $5,747,945 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,569,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 53.3% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,472,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 741,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 631,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.