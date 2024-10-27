Head-To-Head Analysis: Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) versus Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST)

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ardent Health Partners and Ethema Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardent Health Partners $5.63 billion 0.45 $53.90 million N/A N/A Ethema Health $5.34 million 1.09 $1.18 million N/A N/A

Ardent Health Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardent Health Partners 0 1 9 2 3.08 Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ardent Health Partners and Ethema Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ardent Health Partners currently has a consensus target price of $21.91, suggesting a potential upside of 23.50%. Given Ardent Health Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ardent Health Partners is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Profitability

This table compares Ardent Health Partners and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardent Health Partners N/A N/A N/A Ethema Health 17.93% -43.73% 24.50%

Summary

Ardent Health Partners beats Ethema Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardent Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

About Ethema Health

(Get Free Report)

Ethema Health Corporation operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. It offers rehabilitation services. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017. Ethema Health Corporation is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

