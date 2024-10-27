Head to Head Review: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Vicinity Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus price target of $32.02, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A Vicinity Motor -60.46% -68.36% -24.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Vicinity Motor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $65.18 billion 0.11 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A Vicinity Motor $29.64 million 0.09 -$16.63 million ($0.40) -0.15

Vicinity Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

Summary

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology beats Vicinity Motor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

About Vicinity Motor

(Get Free Report)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.