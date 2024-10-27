Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,074.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 77,129 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

AVGO opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

