Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,218 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $272.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.24 and its 200-day moving average is $273.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $307.64.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
